Investigators Called To Fatal Fiery Taxi Cab Crash In Paterson

Investigators from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office were called to the scene of a fiery, fatal car crash.

The victim was pronounced dead after a taxi crashed on North 3rd Street near Cliff Street in Paterson shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, responders said.

At least one other vehicle apparently caught fire, presenting a danger to neighborhood homes, they said.

City firefighters doused the flames.

