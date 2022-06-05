Intruder Climbs In Through Bedroom Window, Rapes Clifton Child: Authorities

An intruder climbed in through a Clifton child’s bedroom window, then raped and choked the trapped youngster, authorities said.

Andres Vasquez, 24, of Belleville was captured on Friday after Clifton detectives interviewed the victim and witnesses following last Tuesday’s attack, they said.

Vasquez, who has a criminal history, remains held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with first-degree aggravated assault and kidnapping, as well as sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint, criminal contact, burglary and child endangerment.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announced the arrest.

