Internet Users Going Crazy Over Murphy's 'Sassy & Savage' Face Mask Message

"Sassy and savage."

That's what internet users have been calling Gov. Phil Murphy, after hearing his response to a reporter's question regarding face mask fatigue during last Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.

The reporter asked Murphy what he would tell people who are tired of wearing the mask properly, and find it uncomfortable and annoying.

"You know what's really uncomfortable and annoying? When you die," Murphy bluntly clapped back.

More than 2.5 million people had viewed the clip as of Sunday on popular Instagram account "The Shade Room," who credited @karensgonewild for the content.

The videos garnered thousands of comments.

"These sassy northeastern governors have been a real silver lining in this mess," one person commented on @KarensGoneWild.

Many people seemed to be in agreement with the governor.

"Try wearing an N-95, a second mask, goggles, a face-shield and gown... or why don’t we just skip straight to a rebreather or to intubation?" another said on The Shade Room's post. "Makes me sick to my stomach that people are complaining about wearing masks while our Covid unit is full."

"He’s right tho," another added. "I’m sick of people being selfish and not caring about the well being of others."

