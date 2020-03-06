INSTANT MILLIONAIRE: Ocean County Man, NJ Residents Get Lucky At Lottery Drawing

New Jersey Lottery picked another "million dollar replay millionaire" on Friday in Asbury Park.

James Wood of Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County won $1 million. Wood was speechless as he grabbed a giant replica of his check before asking, "Can I take it home?"

Wood was selected from 15 million entries, "second chance" losing instant lottery tickets.

Woods told Lottery officials he is still in shock, and feels like his wildest dreams have finally come true. When asked if they had any plans for the big prize, James mentioned his family was hoping to take a vacation to Hawaii this summer.

Friday's contestants had a one-in-400 chance of winning $1 million.

The Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize Drawing was held at the Asbury Park Convention Center. More than 400 semi-finalists and their guests were invited to witness the draw.

Fourteen other Lottery players also received prizes ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 as part of the Grand Prize Drawing.

All of the semi-finalists already received a $250 prize for earning their spot in Friday's Grand Prize Drawing.

The $100,000 winners came from Gloucester and Monmouth counties.

"Now I can pay back everyone I owe," joked Deborah Torres of Middletown.

The second $100,000 winner was Bryant Kidd of Mullica Hill.

Here are the other Friday winners:

$50,000 -- Korinne Forsman of Pilesgrove

$50,000 -- Robert Marzano of Ortley Beach

$50,000 -- Michael Zardzed of Wayne

$25,000 -- Donna Mauro of Sicklerville

$25,000 -- Joseph Sysko Jr. Parsippany

$25,000 -- Deborah Roon of Clifton

$25,000 -- Robert Harris of Jackson

$10,000 -- George Horvath of Hackettstown

$10,000 -- Thomas Dalton of Bordentown

$10,000 -- Brian Nagle of Middletown

$10,000 -- Valeria Hassall of Whiting

$10,000 -- Kindzi Johansmeyer of Oakland

