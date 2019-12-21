Instagram Video Shows Vibrant Victims Moments Before Deadly Woodbridge Crash

Chilling videos posted to Instagram show the three victims of a late-night Woodbridge crash singing and dancing just moments before they died, the New York Post originally reported.

“These are all of my high school friends," said Michaela Powell, who posted the snippets to her Instagram page. "These are the people I grew up with."

Powell, 23, and Uchechukw Chukwuma, 24, were passengers in the Nissan Altima driven by Brianna Martinez, 23, which rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Route 1 near Ford Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Friday night, Woodbridge police said.

The three graduated from Franklin High School in 2014.

Powell and Chuckwuma died at the scene, authorities said. Martinez was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Franklin Mayor Phil Kramer posted a statement on Facebook.

Franklin has been struck with a tragedy. Three young woman, Brianna Martinez, Michaela Powell, Uchechukw Chukwuma, all from Franklin, died last night in a horrible motor vehicle accident. Our hearts are broken. Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.

Powell was working toward her degree at Montclair State University, NJ.com reports. Chukwuma, affectionately known as "Uche," was an aspiring attorney and 2018 Syracuse University graduate, the New York Post says.

