Injured Sussex County Skydiver Airlifted To Hospital

Cecilia Levine
Skydive Sussex
Skydive Sussex Photo Credit: Skydive Sussex Facebook

One person was taken to the hospital after a skydiving accident in Sussex County.

New Jersey State Police responded to Skydive Sussex in Wantage -- based at the Sussex County Airport -- just after 1 p.m. Thursday for an injured skydiver, who was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, authorities said.

Details and the nature of the injuries were not immediately available, NJSP said.

The incident was under investigation as of Friday morning.

