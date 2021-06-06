Injured Boy Rescued At Ridgewood Pool

UPDATE: An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after being injured during opening day of Ridgewood's Graydon Pool.

The boy was conscious but initially couldn't move, immediately raising fears of a spinal injury, after he either fell or jumped from a platform and hit his neck shortly before 6 p.m., witnesses said.

Lifeguards, two firefighters who were at the pool and other first responders got to him quickly and worked together to stabilize the boy and bring him into a waiting ambulance. His condition didn't appear as severe as first thought, the relieved responders said.

Rescuers work together. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said that "all precautions were taken" as the boy was brought to The Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

"Let's hope it's nothing serious," the chief said.

The boy was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

