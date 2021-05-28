Indoor Mask Mandate, Social Distancing Ends In New Jersey

The future looked uncertain this time last year in New Jersey. How long will this last? Will someone I love get sick? Will things ever return to normal?

On the morning of Friday, May 28, things in New Jersey felt almost back to normal.

Mandates on indoor mask-wearing for those who are fully-vaccinated and social distancing guidelines were lifted for most public settings for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Businesses such as restaurants, bars, shopping centers, gyms and movie theaters can operate at full capacity and those who are vaccinated don't have to wear a mask.

Face masks are optional for those who are vaccinated in New Jersey Special to Daily Voice

Those establishments are permitted to operate at full capacity and don't have to implement social distancing guidelines -- but can, Murphy said, if they want to.

Gov. Phil Murphy waited to ease restrictions until more New Jersey residents were vaccinated. He did so just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

This pandemic is not over.



Lifting the mask mandate is not a license to be a knucklehead.⁰⁰Lifting the mask mandate is simply acknowledging how far we’ve come together and that, together, we’ll cross the finish line. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021

Residents who are not fully-vaccinated are required to follow CDC guidelines and mask up, and urged to get the COVID-19 shot.

