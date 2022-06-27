IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: Brazen Thieves Steal Vehicle From Garage While Bergen Family Is Home

Brazen thieves stole a vehicle from the garage of an Old Tappan resident while he and members of his family were at home, authorities said.

It was shortly before 7:30 p.m. this past Saturday when the thieves pulled up to the $1.5 million home on Fernwood Drive in a black BMW.

They found the overheard garage door on the side of the house left open and a key fob and purse in an Audi, Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

They fled with the car and its contents, he said.

Bail reform has made criminals "more bold and brazen," the chief said, adding that they "arrive in daylight hours now."

"Residents should always ensure all doors are closed and locked even when they are home," Tracy said. "And take your key fob no matter where or for how long you're parked."

