Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man Admits Recording Himself Sexually Assaulting Young Girl, Then Sharing It
News

Immigrant Seized By ICE For Deportation After Beating Young Fairview Man With Autism: Police

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Alexander Castellanos
Alexander Castellanos Photo Credit: ICE.gov / INSET: BCJ

A Guatemalan immigrant illegally living in Fairview was seized by ICE agents after he beat a defenseless young man with autism, authorities said.

Alexander Castellanos, 33, was initially sent to the Bergen County Jail on aggravated assault charges following his weekend arrest, records show.

Fairview police said Castellanos punched the 20-year-old victim in the face, sending him to the hospital with was believed to be a broken nose.

The victim obtained a temporary restraining order, they said, but that won't be necessary now.

Within hours of being booked into the county lockup on aggravated assault charges, Castellanos was scooped up by federal agents on Sunday, Dec. 5, police said.

He remained in their custody while a deportation hearing before an immigration judge in Newark was being arranged, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.