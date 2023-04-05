'I'm No Hero': Former Marine, Tow Truck Driver Details Route 17 Rescue

The way Paul Cameci sees it, he was simply doing the right thing when he rescued a man from his overturned vehicle on Route 17 last month.

Carmeci was driving to his job at Nick's Towing Service early Friday, March 10, and was on the northbound exit ramp off Route 3 West in Rutherford, when he saw debris and a tractor trailer in front of him.

He got out of his tow truck and saw something even more horrific:

"I could see the person's hand sticking out of the passenger window," Carmeci said.

The driver of the tractor trailer had already called 911, and Carmeci helped direct first responders at the scene. That's when Carmeci leapt into action, pulling the injured driver out of the car and stabilizing him until the ambulance arrived.

"It was all adrenaline," said Carmeci, who spent eight years in the Marine Corps. "I was just reacting to the situation. This is the job I do. I've been on a scene like this a million times."

Carmeci, who has worked at Nick's Towing Service for almost a decade, said this isn't even the first time he's pulled someone out of a car.

"I don't think I'm a hero," Carmeci said. "I was just doing what any decent human being should do."

Since his rescue, Carmeci has spoken to the man's parents, who he said were very grateful. He hasn't been able to get in touch with the driver of the tractor trailer, who he credits with providing a lot of assistance at the scene.

Following the accident, various scenarios ran through his head. The car could've collapsed and Carmeci could've been seriously injured or even killed.

"If I thought about it, I might have hesitated," Carmeci said. "But I'm glad I didn't think about it. I would absolutely do the same thing again. We have to help each other out."

Carmeci said he hopes this accident causes people to realize the dangers of speeding.

"Speed kills," Carmeci said. "It's a life lesson I preach to everybody. I wish everyone would slow down, it's not worth it to be two minutes faster."

Drivers should also be mindful of the state's move over law, which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when they are approaching tow trucks, garbage trucks or other stationary emergency vehicles displaying red, blue, or amber flashing lights.

"As a tow truck driver, we too would love to go home to our families at the end of the day," Carmeci said.

