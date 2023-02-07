Illegal Turn Produces 8½ Pounds Of Coke, 150 Pounds Of Pot, Loaded Guns, $50K, Three Arrests In

An illegal turn at a busy Leonia intersection led to the discovery of 8½ pounds of cocaine, 150 pounds of marijuana, two loaded handguns and $50,000 in proceeds and the arrests of three unemployed men from Ridgefield Park, Manhattan and Long Island, authorities said.

Sgt. Ray Forsdahl stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban after the driver made a left turn from the right lane at Grand Avenue and Fort Lee Road around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

Forsdahl discovered 50 pounds of pot and $10,000 in cash after speaking with the driver, identified as Lenny Fernandez, a 43-year-old Dominican national living in Ridgefield Park, and his passengers, Ferguson J. Rodriguez-Alcantara, 40, of Elmont, and fellow Dominican national Algenis R. Marte-Severino, 26, of Washington Heights, the chief said.

Officers Ryan Berger and Nolan Stendor and Special Officer II Steve Oxnard assisted the sergeant in arresting them, Tamagny said.

An additional 100 pounds of marijuana, four kilos of coke, two loaded handguns without serial numbers and $40,000 in cash were all seized during a subsequent investigation by Forsdahl, Detective Sgt. Mike Jennings and Detective Erik Goodell, the chief said.

Englewood and Ridgefield Park police and the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team assisted, he said.

All three men were charged with various drug and weapons offenses, as well as money laundering.

They were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained on Tuesday, Feb. 7 pending court action.

