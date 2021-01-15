‘I’ll Kill Us All Right Now’: Swerving NJ Turnpike Driver Charged With Child Endangerment

A Brooklyn man who got into an argument with his girlfriend at a South Hackensack restaurant was charged with child endangerment and making terroristic threats following a frightening incident on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

Joseph A. Hidalgo, 31, and the woman apparently got into an argument in front of their 3-year-old son at Noches de Colombia on Route 46 this past Sunday.

They were on the New Jersey Turnpike after leaving the restaurant moments later when Hidalgo began swerving toward other vehicles and threatening to “kill us all here right now,” the woman told police.

Detective Brian Kropp investigated and filed charges against Hidalgo of child endangerment and making terroristic threats.

Hidalgo surrendered to police on Wednesday and was sent to the Bergen County Jail. A judge in Hackensack released him less than 24 hours later pending a court hearing.

