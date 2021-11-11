Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
ID Thief Nabbed Buying Family Dinner With Stolen Info, Rochelle Park PD Says

Jerry DeMarco
Shanique Campbell
Shanique Campbell Photo Credit: ROCHELLE PARK PD

An ID thief was arrested by Rochelle Park police as she sat having a family dinner that she tried to pay for with stolen credit card information, authorities said.

Shanique Campbell, 30, of Irvington "attempted almost 70 fraudulent transactions in an attempt to pay for dinner" at El Asadero on Passaic Street before management called police late Tuesday, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

Detectives Brian Cobb and Brian Gallina found "an even larger amount of stolen identities on her phone," he said.

Police charged Campbell with ID theft, credit card theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by deception.

She was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Meanwhile, Rochelle Park detectives were working to identify victims.

