ID Thief Had Tools Of Trade And More During Rochelle Park Traffic Stop, Police Say

An identity thief had the tools of the trade with him -- as well as credit cards, debit cards, personal checks and a drug prescription in other people's names -- when a Rochelle Park police stopped him for not having a front license plate, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped the Honda Accord as it exited the parking lot of the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

The officer quickly discovered that the driver, Dashawn McDaniel, 25, of Paterson had an outstanding traffic warrant, he said.

McDaniel "provided conflicting accounts as to his destination" before consenting to a search of the vehicle, DePreta said.

Kiszka found various items that also included a printer and exacto knife, small amounts of cocaine, heroin and prescription medication and $2,000 in suspected criminal proceeds, the lieutenant said.

The printer and knife "were used to create fraudulent checks," DePreta said.

McDaniel remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest on Friday.

He's charged with drug offenses, as well as with credit card theft, ID theft and possession of forgery devices, a prescription blank and property derived from criminal activity.

