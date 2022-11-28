Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’

Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”

Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27.

“As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been through a very challenging year,” the post says.

“We have tried to hold on as long as we could, but after 30 wonderful years we have been forced to close our doors forever. As our loyal customers, you stood by our side as we fought for what we knew and believed was right for the community and our future.”

It’s true that loyal fans have put up a fight for the longtime bagel lovers’ haven — a revitalization project that threatened the business’ lease prompted more than 2,800 signatures on a Change.org petition titled, ‘Save The Businesses of Downtown Bernardsville’ about nine months ago.

But unfortunately, the cards were stacked against the popular shop, causing its permanent closure, according to the post, which was immediately flooded with longtime fans’ heartfelt comments.

“Beyond devastated to hear this,” one comment says. “Thank you for being amazing people and making the best bagels this world has ever seen!”

“Thank you for supporting our small business for the last 30 years,” the post concludes. “God Bless You All!”

Bagel Bin, 37 Olcott Square, Bernardsville, NJ

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.