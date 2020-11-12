Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
@ICEgov Twitter Account Vanishes

Without explanation, the Twitter account of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) went dark on Thursday.

@ICEgov had recently posted a news item about a major sex trafficking bust, prompting some Twitter followers to assume a connection. 

Accounts that have been removed with the language “account doesn’t exist” typically signal the account owner deleted the page.

That fact prompted other Twitter users to speculate the deleted account had something to do with President-elect Joe Biden's transition after defeating President Trump. 

Neither Twitter nor ICE immediately issued a comment. 

