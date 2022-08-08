ICE Puts Hold On Jail Inmate Charged With Assaulting Woman In Hackensack

An Ecuadorian national living in Hackensack had been jailed for assaulting a woman when ICE placed a detainer on him less than 24 hours later, records show.

Juan Chuqui Navas, 26, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, for assaulting a 23-year-old acquaintance, Hackensack Police Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Responding officers determined that Navas grabbed the victim by the throat and shoved her into an object, causing minor injuries, Antista said.

The victim refused medical aid and Navas was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal mischief.

Records show Navas was charged earlier this year with driving while suspended before being released.

This time he was sent to the Bergen County Jail before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sought a hold on him.ICE places detainers on immigrants believed to be illegally living in the United States. Federal judges in Newark hold hearings before determining whether they'll be deported.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies but not for those seized solely for possible deportation.

