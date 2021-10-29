ICE Puts Hold On Hudson Man Jailed In Brutal Stabbing Death Of Popular Bergen County Chef

UPDATE: Federal authorities have placed an immigration detainer on a 22-year-old Jersey City man accused of brutally stabbing a well-known chef to death during a party at the victim’s Little Ferry home.

ICE issued the detainer amid questions over the immigration status of Ray Edwardo Arcentales Sanchez, who is listed in Bergen County Jail records as an Ecuadoran national.

Sanchez was sitting on a curb, spattered with blood, when police responding to a 911 call before dawn Thursday found a mortally wounded Yuryin Herrera, 36, on the backyard steps of his Abend Street home, responders said.

Herrera – who worked the kitchen at several notable restaurants, most recently as a cook at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant near Times Square -- was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sanchez, who works for a cleaning service, had stabbed Herrera several times, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responders told Daily Voice that one of Herrera's own knives was used.

Herrera, an avid cyclist and native of Bogotá, Colombia, had once operated Emilia Romagna Pizza & Restaurante on Valley Boulevard in Wood-Ridge. He later became a cook at Sofia Englewood on Engle Street and The Hill in Manhattan.

He'd only just been married to a pediatric critical care nurse two years ago.

Sanchez remained held in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He’s charged with murder and weapons possession.

If a local for some reason orders his release, ICE has requested 48-hour notice so that it could seek to take custody of Sanchez for possible deportation proceedings.

