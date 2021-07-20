Contact Us
ICE Puts Hold On Guatemalan National Accused Of Fondling New Milford Girl, 14

Jerry DeMarco
Maximo Itzep
Maximo Itzep Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

ICE has issued a detainer on a Guatemalan national whom authorities charged with fondling and assaulting a 14-year-old New Milford girl.

Maximo Itzep, 21, touched the victim's breasts and pushed her into a wall while restraining her arms, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The girl's father called borough police shortly before noon Sunday, Van Saders said.

Itzep later surrendered and was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, charged with criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint and simple assault.

ICE places detainers on immigrants believed to be illegally living in the United States. Federal judges in Newark hold hearings before determining whether they'll be deported.

Sometimes the government waits for a convicted defendant to serve out his or her term before a hearing is held. Other times deportation proceedings begin earlier.

