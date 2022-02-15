ICE Puts Hold On Contractor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teens In Hackensack, Westwood

A married contractor was charged with sexually assaulting two pre-teens in Hackensack and Westwood nearly five years ago.

Francisco Barrera-Capistran, 36, who now lives in Homasassa, FL, was arrested in Westwood on Monday, Feb. 14, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail after ICE placed a detainer on him Tuesday amid questions about his immigration status. Jail records list him as a Mexican national.

If a local judge orders his release for some reason -- say, bail reform -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has requested 48-hour notice so it could take custody of Sanchez for possible deportation proceedings.

Members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit began investigating after they were contacted by Hackensack police, the prosecutor said.

A joint investigation determined that Barrera-Capistran “sexually assaulted the children, who were both younger than 13 years old,” he said.

Court records date the offenses in April 2017.

Detectives charged Barrera-Capistran with four counts of aggravated sexual assault and two of child endangerment.

