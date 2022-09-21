ICE Detains Laborer Charged With Sexually Abusing Bergenfield Pre-Teen

ICE has placed a detainer on a jailed Colombian national who was charged earlier this week with sexually abusing a pre-teen in Bergenfield.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Bergenfield police notified members of his Special Victims Unit of the allegations against Julian Rojo, 30, on Monday, Sept. 19.

Both agencies investigated and arrested him that same day, the prosecutor said.

Rojo, who lives in town and works as a laborer, was charged with three separate counts of sexual assault by contact and one of child endangerment through sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old.

He has remained in the Bergen County Jail since then, records show.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) obtained a detainer for Rojo on Tuesday. Such detainers are sought whenever immigrants believed to be illegally living in the United States are jailed.

If a local judge orders Rojo’s release for some reason -- say, bail reform – ICE has requested 48-hour notice so it can take custody of him.

A federal judge will then hold a hearing in U.S. District Court in Newark to determine whether he’ll be deported.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies but not for those seized solely for possible deportation.

