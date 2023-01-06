ICE Detains Ecuadorian National Charged With Assaulting Woman In Hackensack

ICE has placed a detainer on a jailed Ecuadorian national who was charged with beating and choking a woman, taking her phone and holding her against her will in Hackensack.

Bryan Sinchi-Caldas, 26, was arrested on New Year's Day and charged with aggravated assault, robbery and false imprisonment, among other counts.

"It was reported to police that during a dispute, the defendant struck the 38-year-old victim in the face, attempted to asphyxiate her, stole the victim’s phone and wouldn’t allow her to leave the location where this occurred," said Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

The victim, who knows Sinchi-Caldas, sustained minor injuries, he said.

Sinchi-Caldas ordinarily would've been released from the Bergen County Jail under New Jersey bail reform laws, but federal authorities obtained a detainer that has kept him there since Sunday's arrest.

Such detainers are sought whenever immigrants suspected of living illegally in the United States are jailed.

If a local judge orders Sinchi-Caldas's release for some reason, ICE has requested 48-hour notice so it can take custody of him.

A federal judge will then hold a hearing in U.S. District Court in Newark to determine whether he’ll be deported.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies but not for those seized solely for possible deportation.

