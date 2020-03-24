Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
ICE Detainee In Bergen County Jail Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Bergen County Jail
Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee being held in the Bergen County Jail tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.

The 31-year-old Mexican national was quarantined and receiving care, ICE officials said in a release Tuesday.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who have come in contact with the individual have been cohorted and are being monitored for symptoms," the release said.

"ICE is suspending intake at the facility until further information is available."

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the release of low-risk inmates serving sentences of less than a year from county jails before 6 a.m. Tuesday in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

