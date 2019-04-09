ICE Arrests 60 Immigrants With Criminal History In North Jersey

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 123 people during a monthlong New Jersey sweep targeting immigrants with criminal records or DUI convictions, the agency announced Monday.

Individuals were arrested from Bergen (4), Burlington (4), Camden (4), Cumberland (9), Essex (13), Hudson(8), Mercer (10), Middlesex (14), Monmouth (12), Morris (10), Ocean (3), Passaic (2), Somerset (6), and Union (23) -- a total of 60 in North Jersey.

One person was also arrested in Pennslyvania.

Some of the arrests include:

In Red Bank, a 30-year-old Mexican national, who has convictions for DUI and endangering the welfare of a child;

In Princeton, a 38-year-old previously deported Guatemalan national, who has convictions for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon

In Morristown, a 50-year-old Honduran national, who has convictions for DUI and burglary;

In Newark, a 41-year-old Peruvian national, who has convictions for DUI, distribution of marijuana, shoplifting, and promoting gambling;

In Somerset, a 32-year-old Mexican national, who has convictions for DUI and endangering abuse/neglect of a person;

In Plainfield, a 42-year-old previously deported Ecuadorian national, who has a prior conviction for criminal sexual contact and a recent arrest for DUI;

In West New York, a 27-year-old previously deported Honduran national, who has a conviction for criminal restraint/risk serious bodily injury and active warrants for the offenses of DUI, domestic violence and disorderly conduct.;

In Neptune, a 39-year-old Mexican national, who has convictions for DUI, endangering-sexual contact with a minor, unlawful taking a means of conveyance and simple assault;

In Hamilton, a 38-year-old previously deported Mexican national, who has convictions for DUI and indecent assault of a minor.

The suspect in the murder of a Jersey City woman last month had previously been identified by ICE as an undocumented immigrant.

The majority of the individuals arrested were from Mexico (41), Ecuador (16) and El Salvador (8). They will go through removal proceedings before an immigration judge or for those under a final order of removal, arrangements will be made to remove them from the U.S.

ICE removed or returned 256,085 aliens in fiscal year 2018. The proportion of FY18 removals resulting from ICE arrests increased by nearly seventeen percent over the previous fiscal year, and the number of ICE interior removals in FY18 increased by nearly 14,000 from FY17.

"The remarkable results of our officers and law enforcement partners highlight ICE’s ongoing commitment to public safety,” Field Office Director of ERO Newark John Tsoukaris said

"This operation focuses on the arrest of individuals convicted of serious crimes and are a threat to public safety. Because of the targeted efforts of these professional and dedicated officers, there are 123 fewer criminals in our communities."

