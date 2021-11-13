'I Shot Everyone In The House': Bogus 'Swatting' Call Brings Tactical Unit To Bergenfield Home

A caller who said he "shot everyone in the house" brought police and a Bergen County Regional SWAT unit to an unoccupied Bergenfield home on Saturday in what turned out to be a "swatting" incident.

The lone resident of the Turner Street home was at work and unaware of the bogus call made to police around 11 a.m., responders said.

Authorities quickly determined the call was unfounded and cleared the scene.

Deploying SWAT teams and additional personnel to unsuspecting victims’ homes and businesses -- as well as to schools that end up being locked down -- can put people in danger while diverting resources from potential areas of critical need, authorities say.

Swatting incidents peaked nationwide about five or six years ago before subsiding somewhat and then flaring again.

Anyone with information that could help authorities identify whoever was responsible for Saturday's call is asked to contact Bergenfield police: (201) 387-4000.

