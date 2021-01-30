Hydrant Knocked Down In Head-On Glen Rock Crash

At least one victim was hospitalized following a Saturday afternoon head-on crash on a busy Glen Rock street.

A fire hydrant was knocked off its foundation when two sedans collided at the intersection of Berkeley Place and Rock Road.

Several injuries were reported and a related summons issued, police said, adding that none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Fire hydrant knocked from its base in Glen Rock. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Glen Rock EMS took one of the injured to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Both vehicles were towed.

Firefighters cleaned up a large fuel spill.

Tough to tell which sedan got the worst of it. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

