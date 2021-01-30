Hydrant Knocked Down In Head-On Glen Rock Crash

At least one victim was hospitalized following a Saturday afternoon head-on crash on a busy Glen Rock street.
A fire hydrant was knocked off its foundation when two sedans collided at the intersection of Berkeley Place and Rock Road.
Several injuries were reported and a related summons issued, police said, adding that none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.
Glen Rock EMS took one of the injured to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.
Both vehicles were towed.
Firefighters cleaned up a large fuel spill.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.