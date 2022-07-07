Husky Frightened By Fireworks Rescued 1.5 Miles Off Jersey Shore (PHOTOS)

A Siberian Husky fleeing from noisy fireworks was rescued by Monmouth County Sheriff's Officers off the Jersey Shore.

Caiden, a 10-year-old dog, was saved after swimming about a mile and a half off Union Beach, authorities said.

Sheriffs' Officers Michael Forgione and Kasey Collins located Caiden and brought him on board in the Raritan Bay, navigating shallow waters to reunite him with his grateful owner.

In addition to the K-9 rescue, the Marine 1 Unit also observed a brush fire that started due to the fireworks and were able to assist in navigating fire personnel to the fire.

