Husband Of Popular Jersey Shore Food Truck Owner, Haledon Man Killed In Head-On Wayne Crash

UPDATE: The husband of a popular Jersey Shore food truck owner and a driver from Passaic County both died in a head-on crash in North Jersey on Monday, authorities said in identifying them on Tuesday.

Jason Montecalvo, 45, of Colts Neck was driving a Cadillac CTS that collided with a Lexus GS300 driven by David Pohl, 58, of Haledon on Hamburg Turnpike near the intersection of Armstrong Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, they said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint announcement.

Montecalvo’s wife, Nicole, owns and operates the popular Your Sister’s Balls food truck at the Jersey Shore.

Valdes and McNiff said an investigation “remains active and ongoing,” although they didn’t explain why, saying only that “more information will be released once it becomes available.”

They also asked that anyone with additional information about the crash contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Wayne Police Department at (973) 694-0600.

Nicole Montecalvo's mom posted this on Facebook. FACEBOOK

