Hunterdon County Man, 24, In Medically-Induced Coma Following ‘Life-Threatening’ Crash

Support is on the rise for a 24-year-old Hunterdon County man who has been in a medically-induced coma for over a week following a life-threatening crash.

Steven Montero, of Flemington, was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital following a serious crash at the intersection near Hunterdon Central Regional High School on Saturday, June 4, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.

“As many people noticed it was a horrible accident,” reads the campaign, created by Norma Cruz Ruiz.

Montero has been in a medically-induced coma after suffering from severe internal bleeding and blood loss, breaking several bones, and brain damage, Ruiz says.

“We don’t know when he if he will wake up but when [the] time comes he will need a lot of surgeries…he is fighting for his life,” writes Ruiz.

More than $4,500 had been raised for the family by nearly 80 donors as of Tuesday, June 14.

The proceeds will be used directly to support the family and the influx of medical bills they will inevitably be faced with.

“We all know [there] will be a lot of expenses to come…the bills will little by little arrive.”

“I am also asking for you to send them a lot of prayers and love,” writes Ruiz.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Steven Montero Family Expenses’ on GoFundMe.

