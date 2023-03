Hundreds of Morris and Passaic County residents were without power on Tuesday, March 7.

It wasn't immediately clear if it was the gusty winds that knocked power to 576 CP&L customers in Hanover, 152 in Ringwood and 153 in Wanaque as of 3 p.m.

The estimated restoration time was between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

