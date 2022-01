Hundreds of flights were canceled and delayed due to snow Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport.

As of 10:50 a.m., 142 flights were delayed and 238 were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Those numbers were expected to increase, the airport said in a tweet.

Eighty-four of those cancelations were from Republic Airline; 58 were from United; and 57 from GoJet, the website says.

