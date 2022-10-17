Humpback Whale Smacks Pennsylvania Dad-Son's Fishing Boat Off Jersey Shore In Wild Video

A father and son from Pennsylvania got the surprise of a lifetime from a humpback whale while fishing on the Jersey Shore — and they got it on video.

Zach Piller, 23, of Bensalem, took his phone out to capture his dad Doug's catch while fishing off coast of Belmar on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

That's when the whale came lurching out of the water, smacking the side of the Pillers' boat.

"Oh sh*t," Zach yells from behind the camera. "I got that on video!"

The camera pans to Doug, who looks cool as a cucumber with his fishing line.

