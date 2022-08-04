HUMC Nursing Assistant Battling Cancer Gets Boost From Colleagues

The love that Jeffrey Jimenez gives his patients is coming right back to him.

The Hackensack University Medical Center nursing assistant is undergoing treatment for a tumor in his pelvis.

His colleagues have launched a GoFundMe page for him that had raised more than $3,900 as of Friday, April 8.

Jimenez, 32, of North Arlington, was found with a malignant peripheral sheath tumor sarcoma on his pelvis. This month, he'll have to undergo radiation, and pharmaceutical therapy, and surgery, his colleagues said.

The New Milford native has been out of work for several weeks due to complications from his treatment.

"Although things seemed to have gotten a little better he was hit with a bump in the road in the beginning of March when he had to be admitted to the hospital for a severe infection," said Maria Pestrichella, the GoFundMe founder. "After radiation treatments, Jeffrey will have to get surgery and be out for 3 months."

Jimenez has been a nursing assistant for 12 years, six of which have been with HUMC.

Pestrichella described Jimenez as being passionate about his work and noted he's "constantly advocating for his patients.

"He’s well-known throughout his department and has a great relationship with all of his colleagues," Pestrichella said. "He's awesome. Very kind and compassionate."

"He is a caring, loving, and hard-working person," she wrote on the page. "Jeffrey goes above and beyond for his patients and friends. This will really help him with medical expenses, rent, and other necessities."

