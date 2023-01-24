Human Trafficking: US Homeland Security Investigations, NJSP, Others Cite New Enforcement Tools

New ways of targeting and stopping human trafficking will be discussed by an elite group of federal, state and local law enforcement authorities in Newark on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Phillip R. Sellinger, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark Special Agent In Charge Ricky J. Patel and Ali Boak, the director of the Global Center on Human Trafficking, will be among the speakers at the unique news media event.

They will discuss joint efforts at fighting human trafficking by giving law enforcement at all levels the necessary tools – including a new mobile app and a website that specifically addresses the growing problem.

Others expected to speak include New Jersey State Police Supt. Col. Patrick J. Callahan, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stevens II and Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

HSI and Montclair State University will conduct the joint news conference beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the HIS Newark Field Office’s 3rd-floor conference room at 620 Frelinghuysen Avenue.

Media need to be in place by 10:30 a.m.

ALL media members wishing to attend must send full name, name of organization and date of birth to HSI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Musto at Christopher.R.Musto@hsi.dhs.gov. Or call 973-445-1271 to be vetted.

