'Human Body Parts' Purchased On Facebook By Pennsylvania Man Police Say

A 40-year-old man purchased human body parts from a woman in Arkansas using Facebook, police in Pennsylvania say.

Jeremy Pauley has been under investigation by local police and the FBI since the East Pennsboro Township police first received a call of "suspicious activity" in the 200 block of North Enola Road around 7 a.m. on June 14, according to a release by the department.

The local police worked with the FBI Harrisburg, FBI Scranton, FBI Arkansas, Arkansas State Police, Cumberland County Coroners office, Cumberland County Forensics Division, Bloomsburg Police Department, United States Postal Service, and the Pennsylvania State Police to investigate this crime.

Together the agency determined Pauley had purchased " human body parts from a female in Arkansas," as stated in the release.

"The human remains were found in Enola, Arkansas, and Scranton and were being sold on Facebook for monetary gain," police say.

Pauley was arrested and released on $50,000 bail for two felony charges for dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and receiving stolen property, and two misdemeanors for receiving stolen property and abuse of a corpse, police say and court records confirm.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson at 1:15 p.m. on September 14, according to his court docket.

