Hudson County Surpasses Bergen For Most Coronavirus Cases In NJ

Hudson County on Thursday surpassed Bergen for highest number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey since the onset of the outbreak.

Bergen County -- specifically Teaneck -- was one of the areas most impacted by the virus in the U.S. The first reported case in New Jersey was a Fort Lee man, who was discharged from HUMC after nearly three weeks, and first death a Little Ferry man.

Of the 142,704 cases reported on New Jersey Thursday, 17,134 of those were in Hudson County. Jersey City's 6,221 cases accounted for one third of those.

Bergen County had 17,080 while Essex had 15,824.

