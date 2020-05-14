Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paramus Police Pursuit Ends When Stolen Mercedes Runs Out Of Gas
News

Hudson County Surpasses Bergen For Most Coronavirus Cases In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson County Regional Hospital nurse.
A Hudson County Regional Hospital nurse. Photo Credit: Hudson County Regional Facebook

Hudson County on Thursday surpassed Bergen for highest number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey since the onset of the outbreak.

Bergen County -- specifically Teaneck -- was one of the areas most impacted by the virus in the U.S. The first reported case in New Jersey was a Fort Lee man, who was discharged from HUMC after nearly three weeks, and first death a Little Ferry man.

Of the 142,704 cases reported on New Jersey Thursday, 17,134 of those were in Hudson County. Jersey City's 6,221 cases accounted for one third of those.

Bergen County had 17,080 while Essex had 15,824.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.