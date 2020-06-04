Hudson County Jail Nurse Dies Of Coronavirus

Daisy Doronilla, a Hudson County Jail nurse from Nutley, has died of coronavirus.

Doronilla was diagnosed with strep throat on March 16 by her private doctor -- on her second day out of work, her daughter said in a Facebook post.

Eight days later, she was on a ventilator at Mountainside Medical Center, NJ.com reports.

The jail went into lockdown on March 20 and, three days later, began releasing low-risk inmates to stop the coronavirus spread.

