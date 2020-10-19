Hudson County Gas Station Sells NJ Lottery Ticket Good For $10K

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
Lukoil on Hudson Avenue in Union City.
Lukoil on Hudson Avenue in Union City. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold at a Hudson County gas station. 

The winning numbers from the Friday, Oct 16 Mega millions drawing were 27, 32, 50, 52, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

The ticket was sold at R & R Fuel Inc. (Lukoil) on Hudson Avenue in Union City.

Moreover, 21,802 other New Jersey players took home $111,912 in prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000. In addition to the third-tier prize won, 11 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $86 million.

