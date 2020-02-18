Hudson County Auto Shop Sells 2nd Winning Lottery Ticket In Three Weeks

A Hudson County auto shop sold its second winning lottery ticket in less than three weeks.

The ticket from Monday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing worth $130,746 was sold at Ramirez & Sons Service Station.

The 60th Street service station also sold a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $216,368 at the end of January.

This week's winning numbers were 08, 20, 25, 29 and 34 and the XTRA number was 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.