House Fire Kills Teaneck Couple In Attic Apartment

UPDATE: The identities of a Teaneck couple whose bodies were found in an attic apartment following an overnight fire were being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, authorities said Thursday.

The apparently accidental Arlington Avenue fire apparently broke out on the floor below, trapping them, shortly before 3:30 a.m., responders said.

The blaze immediately went to three alarms and was knocked down within an hour, they said.

A township firefighter sustained a minor leg burn and was treated at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston before being released, Township Manager Dean Kazinci said.

Two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion at the scene, he said.

The township "is providing as many resources as we can" in the wake of the fatal blaze, Kazinci said.

The two-family home will have to be demolished, he added.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Major Crime Unit's arson squad was determining the cause, assisted by Teaneck police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification Bureau, which collected evidence.

Nearly a dozen companies from other towns also responded, along with the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

