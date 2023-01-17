Contact Us
House Fire Doused In Rutherford

Jerry DeMarco
129 Vanderburgh Avenue, Rutherford
129 Vanderburgh Avenue, Rutherford Photo Credit: James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters made quick work of a house blaze in Rutherford.

The fire broke out shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on the second floor of the Vanderburgh Avenue home at the corner of Clark Avenue.

Work apparently was being done at the home, responders said.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked down in under 20 minutes. The fire was officially declared under control soon after.

No injuries were reported.

