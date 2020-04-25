Hospital: First Critical NJ Patients To Receive COVID-19 Plasma Make 'Remarkable' Recoveries

The first two New Jersey residents to receive plasma transfusions for critical cases of COVID-19 -- a 63-year-old teacher and a 61-year-old old opera singer – were released from the hospital after making "remarkable" recoveries, Virtua Voorhees Health System announced.

Their recoveries came as studies at several New Jersey hospitals explore whether the transfusions can help save those coronavirus patients who are moderately or critically ill.

Both Renee Bannister of Blackwood (Gloucester County) and Andy Fei of Mount Laurel (Burlington County) had been on ventilators in the intensive care unit at Virtua Voorhess Hospital in Camden County, the health system said .

Bannister's niece, Marisa Leuzzi of Downingtown, PA, donated the plasma after recovering from the virus.

Both received it after the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the treatment earlier this month.

Bannister, who has a birthday and wedding anniversary coming up next month, spent 22 days on a ventilator, while Lee spent 15, the health system said.

Both left the hospital to a raucous clapout, then went into a rehabilitation center for further recovery.

“We are incredibly excited about these remarkable recoveries," Eric Sztejman, MD, a medical director for Virtua Health. "We performed the transfusions just days after the clinical trial was announced, so it is gratifying to be among the first in nation to explore this promising approach to combating the coronavirus."

Virtua is a member of the FDA-authorized Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, a national coalition of health care organizations and industry partners led by the Mayo Clinic.

The program is evaluating the safety and efficacy of using convalescent plasma to help the immune systems of critically ill patients fight off the infection.

Similar studies are underway at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Hackensack University Medical Center University Hospital in Newark, and the RWJBarnabas Health system, as well as throughout the Hackensack Meridian Health system.

Convalescent plasma comes from donors who recently recovered from the coronavirus and subsequently possess protective antibodies.

“We must remember that while convalescent plasma has helped these two patients, it is not guaranteed to help all people," said Virtua physician Lukasz Polisiakiewicz, who led the effort. "More studies are needed, and it is premature to speculate on the ultimate role this treatment option will play.

“What I do know for certain, is that it was a great honor for me to provide these two families with good news and a second chance.”

The Red Cross and other organizations are urging those who've recovered from the coronavirus to donate their plasma for further study and potential treatment.

