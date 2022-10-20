Horrifying Details Emerge In Disappearance Of Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie: Report

New details have emerged in the intensified search for Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student missing since Friday, Oct. 14.

Misrach's phone last pinged early Sunday, Oct. 16 to a residential area in Penns Neck — about a 7-minute drive from campus — but was then switched off, The Sun reports.

Police responded to the area with Misrach's brother and police K9s, but the missing student was not found and authorities apparently couldn't get warrants to search the residences, The Sun says.

A Tiger Alert was issued on Monday, Oct. 17, as the search intensified with helicopters seen circling the school.

Misrach is the youngest of the children in her family, and the only girl. She was the valedictorian of her class at Villa Angela St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, OH (Class of 2020), and went on to earn a full scholarship to Princeton

Princeton was on a short fall break during the time of Misrach's disappearance. She had last been seen around 3 a.m. Friday near a residential hall, university officials said.

Anyone with information as to Misrach's whereabouts is urged to contact Princeton's Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000 or submit an anonymous tip.

