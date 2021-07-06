Hookup Turns Into Robbery After Leonia Man Is Drugged By Online 'Date'

A Leonia man was set up for a robbery by a woman he met online, authorities said. Now police are seeking help finding a third suspect who they said was involved.

Katherine Berg, 32, of Paterson went to the victim’s Grand Avenue home in the early morning hours of June 26 and slipped him a drug that knocked him out, Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

A medical call brought police around 11 a.m. the next day, Tamagny said.

A family member had found the 30-something victim with “numerous injuries and no memory of what had occurred,” the chief said.

More than 24 hours had passed, he said, adding that the victim was immediately hospitalized.

Borough detectives discovered that two men had shown up at the victim’s home after Berg drugged him, Tamagny said.

The trio stole several items, including the victim’s 2011 Honda Pilot, he said.

Paterson police stopped the Pilot this past Saturday.

Driving was Emin Goraveci, 35, of Succasunna, they said.

In the passenger seat was Berg, who has a history of drug-related offenses in New Jersey and New York and earlier this year was arrested with two registered sex offenders and a convicted prostitute in a car stolen from a dead man.

SEE: Convicted Sex Offenders, Prostitute Caught With Dead Man’s Stolen Car

Things happened quickly from there.

City police took the pair into custody for having the stolen SUV.

They turned Berg and Goraveci over to Leonia Detectives Michael Jennings and Maria Perez, who charged them with robbery and theft.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, authorities continued to search for the third suspect (see photo below).

Anyone who can identify and/or tell police where to find this man is asked to contact Detective Michael Jennings at (201) 592-5781 or at detectives@leonianj.gov. LEONIA PD

Tamagny also urged citizens to take precautions when meeting strangers online.

Meet in public for the first time, at least, and let a friend or family member know where you’re going, the chief said.

