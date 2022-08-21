HOMICIDES: Garfield, Paterson Men In Their 20s Slain In Separate Shootings

Two men – one from Garfield, the other from Paterson – were shot and killed in the Silk City within 5½ hours of one another.

Off-duty officers heard shots, came running and found a crime scene but no victim at 51 Colonial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

The 29-year-old city man who was shot had been taken in a private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Uniformed officers were later dispatched around 4 a.m. to the corner of North Main Street and Haledon Avenue, where they found the 24-year-old Garfield victim. He was taken to St. Joe’s, where he, too, was pronounced dead.

Neither victim was formally identified.

Paterson has now officially had 16 homicides this year.

That number will rise by at least one when authorities officially rule on the causes of death of a man and woman found dead with a gun in a car parked on a Paterson street on Friday. It was believed to be a murder-suicide.

Paterson had 28 homicides in 2021, one more than the year before and the most since 1989.

At the current rate, there would be 25.

