North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

HOMICIDE: Victim Found Stabbed At Bergen Town Center, 65, Dies

Jerry DeMarco
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A 65-year-old stabbing victim found critically wounded Tuesday night in the parking lot of a shopping center off Route 4 died of his injuries, authorities said.

Paramus EMS rushed him from the parking lot of Bergen Town Center to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly after 6 p.m. after Maywood police found him with "multiple stab wounds" outside the Ulta Beauty shop, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed Wednesday morning.

He died later in the evening, Musella said.

A homicide investigation was continuing, the prosecutor said, without indicating whether anyone was identified or in custody.

The victim's ID was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, he said.

The Ulta store is on the Maywood side of the shopping center, across from the Paramus side.

The homicide squad of Musella's Major Crimes Unit was investigating, assisted by Paramus and Maywood police, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

