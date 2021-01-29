Homeless Man Found Frozen To Death In NJ Garage, Companion Hospitalized

A 35-year-old homeless man was found frozen to death and his companion barely alive Friday morning in a Palisades Park municipal parking garage, authorities said.

The male companion was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

A DPW crew found the pair sleeping on a mattress and called police at 9:40 a.m., said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner found no signs of foul play and said the cause of death was hypothermia.

Temperatures dropped into the mid-teens overnight with wind gust over 20 miles an hour, making it feel close to zero, according to timeanddate.com.

"This is a tough time with the weather," Espino said. "I feel so sorry for these guys."

