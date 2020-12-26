Home Invasion: Robber Threatens to Shoot Englewood Owner, Police Say

SEE ANYTHING? A robber forced his way into a home in an exclusive Englewood neighborhood and threatened to kill the owner, said police who sought the public’s help finding him.

The robber “threatened to shoot the homeowner during the confrontation” in the 300 block of Lydecker Street in the East Hill neighborhood near Englewood Cliffs shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

"No weapon was shown,” he added.

The bandit – described only as tall, light-skinned and African-American – fled towards Glenwood Road in a small, light-colored vehicle that had been parked at the end of the victim’s driveway, Torell said.

The homeowner wasn’t injured, the captain said. He didn't say whether any valuables were taken.

Torell asked area homeowners to check their surveillance systems for videos from as early as 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Many times a [criminal] will case a neighborhood hours before the actual crime occurs,” he said. “’If any strange individuals or vehicles on or around your properties were captured on security cams, please share them with our [d]etectives.”

