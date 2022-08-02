Home Entered, BMW Stolen From Garage While Franklin Lakes Mom, Kids Slept

A Franklin Lakes homeowner and her children were asleep when someone broke in and stole her brand-new BMW before dawn Tuesday.

The fob had been left in the 2023 sedan in an unlocked garage of a multi-million-dollar home on Algonquin Avenue near Franklin Lake Road shortly before 5:30 a.m., police said.

The thief or thieves first went through the kitchen, dining room and main area of the house, the victim wrote in a social media post.

Police briefly chased the unknown number of thieves but terminated the pursuit on Route 208 for safety reasons, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

